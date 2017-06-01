Home»Local News»Pope Francis Prayer Intentions for June 2017 Local News Pope Francis Prayer Intentions for June 2017 The Catholic Telegraph 2017-06-01 The Catholic Telegraph / June 1, 2017 / 111 0 Shares Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google+ Pope Francis intentions for June 2017: National Leaders That national leaders may firmly commit themselves to ending the arms trade, which victimizes so many innocent people. Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in St. Peter’s Square. (CNS photo/Max Rossi, Reuters) Tags:Pope FranicsPrayer Intentions Pope Francis