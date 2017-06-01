Home»Local News»Pope Francis Prayer Intentions for June 2017

Pope Francis Prayer Intentions for June 2017

/ / 111
0
Shares
Pinterest Google+

Pope Francis intentions for June 2017:

National Leaders

That national leaders may firmly commit themselves to ending the arms trade, which victimizes so many innocent people.

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in St. Peter’s Square. (CNS photo/Max Rossi, Reuters)
Tags:
Previous post

Obituaries: May 2017

Next post

Badin High concludes 50th anniversary with graduation of the Class of 2017

Related Posts

Pope Francis speaks during his general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican March 15. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)