Home»Local News»Pope Prayer intentions for December

Pope Prayer intentions for December

/ / 79
0
Shares
Pinterest Google+
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in St. Peter’s Square. (CNS photo/Max Rossi, Reuters)

Pope Francis Prayer intentions for December

That the elderly, sustained by families and Christian communities, may apply their wisdom and experience to spreading the faith and forming the new generations.

Tags:
Previous post

Advent Calendar 2017

Next post

November Obituaries

Related Posts

Pope Francis holds dove before his weekly audience at the Vatican