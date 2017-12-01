Home»Local News»Pope Prayer intentions for December Local News Pope Prayer intentions for December The Catholic Telegraph 2017-12-01 The Catholic Telegraph / December 1, 2017 / 79 0 Shares Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google+ Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in St. Peter’s Square. (CNS photo/Max Rossi, Reuters) Pope Francis Prayer intentions for December That the elderly, sustained by families and Christian communities, may apply their wisdom and experience to spreading the faith and forming the new generations. Tags:Pope Francis Prayer Intentions