Pope to attend prayer meeting, visit children’s home in Colombia

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Here is the detailed schedule of events planned for Pope Francis’ visit to Colombia Sept. 6-10.

The schedule was released by the Vatican June 23. All times are local, with Eastern Daylight Time in parentheses:

Wednesday, Sept. 6 (Rome, Bogota)

— 11 a.m. (5 a.m.) Departure from Rome’s Fiumicino airport.

— 4:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m.) Arrival at CATAM military section of the Bogota airport. Welcoming ceremony.

Thursday, Sept. 7 (Bogota)

— 9 a.m. (10 a.m.) Meeting with government authorities in the courtyard of Casa de Narino presidential palace in Bogota.

— 9:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m.) Courtesy visit with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos at Casa de Narino presidential palace.

— 10:20 a.m. (11:20 a.m.) Visit to Bogota cathedral.

— 10:50 a.m. (11:50 a.m.) Greeting and blessing of the faithful from cardinal’s residence.

— 11 a.m. (Noon) Meeting with Colombian bishops at cardinal’s residence. Speech by pope.

— 3 p.m. (4 p.m.) Meeting with the executive committee of the Latin American bishops’ council (CELAM) at the apostolic nunciature.

— 4:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m.) Mass at Simon Bolivar Park. Homily by pope.

Friday, Sept. 8 (Bogota, Villavicencio, Bogota)

— 7:50 a.m. (8:50 a.m.) Transfer by plane to Villavicencio.

— 8:30 a.m. (9:30 a.m.) Arrival at Apiay air base in Villavicencio.

— 9:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m.) Mass at Catama field. Homily by pope.

— 3:40 p.m. (4:40 p.m.) National reconciliation prayer meeting at Las Malocas Park. Speech by pope.

— 5:20 p.m. (6:20 p.m.) Visit to the Cross of Reconciliation at Los Fundadores Park.

— 6 p.m. (7 p.m.) Transfer by plane to Bogota.

— 6:45 p.m. (7:45 p.m.) Arrival at Bogota airport.

Saturday, Sept. 9 (Bogota, Medellin, Bogota)

— 8:20 a.m. (9:20 a.m.) Transfer by plane to Rionegro air base.

— 9:10 a.m. (10:10 a.m.) Arrival at Rionegro air base.

— 9:15 a.m. (10:15 a.m.) Transfer by helicopter to Medellin airport.

— 10:15 a.m. (11:15 a.m.) Mass at Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellin. Homily by pope.

— 3 p.m. (4 p.m.) Visit to Hogar San Jose children’s home.

— 4 p.m. (5 p.m.) Meeting with priests, men and women religious, consecrated persons and seminarians and their families at La Macarena stadium. Speech by pope.

— 5:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m.) Transfer by helicopter to Rionegro air base. Departure to Bogota.

— 6:25 p.m. (5:25 p.m.) Arrival at Bogota airport.

Sunday, Sept. 10 (Bogota, Cartagena)

— 8:30 a.m. (9:30 a.m.) — Departure by plane to Cartagena.

— 10 a.m. (11 a.m.) Arrival at Cartagena airport.

— 10:30 a.m. (11:30 a.m.) Blessing of cornerstone of Talitha Qum homeless shelter.

— Noon (1 p.m.) Recitation of the Angelus in front of the Shrine of St. Peter Claver.

— 12:15 p.m. (1:15 p.m.) Visit to Shrine of St. Peter Claver.

— 3:45 p.m. (4:45 p.m.) Transfer by helicopter to the Contecar terminal.

— 4:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m.) Mass at Contecar terminal. Homily by pope.

— 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m.) Transfer by helicopter to Cartagena airport.

— 6:45 p.m. (7:45 p.m.) Farewell ceremony at Cartagena airport.

— 7 p.m. (8 p.m.) Departure from Cartagena airport.

Monday, Sept. 11 (Rome)

— 12:40 p.m. (6:40 a.m.) Arrival at Rome’s Ciampino airport.

