Pope’s schedule for Holy Week and Easter

By Carol Glatz

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Here is Pope Francis’ schedule for Holy Week and Easter:

— March 5-10: Lenten retreat with officials from the Roman Curia in Ariccia, outside Rome.

— March 17: Penitential liturgy in St. Peter’s Basilica.

— March 25: Pastoral visit to Milan where he was scheduled to visit the Duomo and a prison, celebrate an outdoor Mass and meet with young people recently confirmed and preparing for confirmation.

— April 2: Pastoral visit to northern Italian town of Carpi.

— April 9: Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

— April 13: Holy Thursday, morning chrism Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper with foot washing at a still-unannounced location as of March 3.

— April 14: Good Friday afternoon liturgy of the Lord’s Passion in St. Peter’s Basilica. Nighttime Way of the Cross in Rome’s Colosseum.

— April 15: Easter vigil at 8:30 p.m. in St. Peter’s Basilica.

— April 16: Easter morning Mass in St. Peter’s Square, followed by the papal blessing “urbi et orbi” (to the city and the world).

