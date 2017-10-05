Home»Home Page»Roger Bacon staffers rappel down Cincinnati office building for Aubrey Rose Foundation

Roger Bacon staffers rappel down Cincinnati office building for Aubrey Rose Foundation

/ / 39
0
Shares
Pinterest Google+
Franciscan Friar Roger Lopez raised the fifth highest amount for the Aubrey Rose Foundation (Courtesy Photo)
Franciscan Friar Roger Lopez raised the fifth highest amount for the Aubrey Rose Foundation (Courtesy Photo)

After raising nearly $3,000, Franciscan friar and theology teacher Father Roger Lopez and admissions staffer Alyssa Flading rappelled down a 26-story Cincinnati building as part of the “Rappel for a Reason” event sponsored by the Aubrey Rose Foundation.

A new charity event for the organization that raises money for medically fragile children, Rappel for a Reason challenged people and organizations to raise significant funds to earn a chance to rappel down the 7th Street Building. Father Roger earned the fifth-highest amount of all participants, at $1,7841. Flading earned $1,100.

All $54,560 raised by participants will go to help families of critically ill children with medical expenses. The Roger Bacon colleagues were introduced to the Aubrey Rose Foundation through Molly Hamilton, a student who received a scholarship from Foundation for her freshman year.

After a short introduction to rappelling in the building’s stairwell, Flading and Father Roger went over the edge. Family, friends and co-workers greeted them once
they reached the ground, safe and sound.

Roger Bacon Admissions Staffer Alyssa Flading raised $1,000 for the Aubrey Rose Foundation. (Courtesy Photo)
Roger Bacon Admissions Staffer Alyssa Flading raised $1,000 for the Aubrey Rose Foundation. (Courtesy Photo)
Tags:
Previous post

Glenmary sends two off to mission – at home

Next post

Mission special on parish twinning: Cincinnati and Madagascar

Related Posts

Badin High School presented Annie
Jim Rice Assistant Development Director (Courtesy Photo)