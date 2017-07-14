Home»Local News»Saying goodbye to Father Chris Coleman

Saying goodbye to Father Chris Coleman

/ / 81
0
Shares
Pinterest Google+
Reverend Chris Coleman's Funeral at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral, July 14, 2017. (CT Photo/Gail Finke)
Reverend Chris Coleman’s Funeral at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral, July 14, 2017. (CT Photo/Gail Finke)

Church Bells have rung out throughout the centuries marking the passage of time. On some occasions, they ring in joyously. On others, they’re a call to prayer. On a cloudy, humid Friday in Cincinnati, the bells tolled for the passing of a priest, a brother, a friend: Father Chris Coleman. Ordained a Priest in 2006, Father Chris’s life was celebrated with his family, brother priests, parishioners from Our Lady of the Rosary, St. James of the Valley, and St. Matthias, and friends. Funeral Masses throughout the ages have sung In Paradisum. On this day, we say “May the angels lead you into paradise, may the martyrs receive you and lead you into the holy city of Jerusalem. May the choir of angels receive you and, with Lazarus, who was once poor, may you have eternal rest.”

Funeral for Father Chris Coleman at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral (CT Photo/Gail Finke)
Funeral for Father Chris Coleman at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral (CT Photo/Gail Finke)
Knights of Columbus stand vigil for Father Chris Coleman's Funeral. (CT Photo/Gail Finke)
Knights of Columbus stand vigil for Father Chris Coleman’s Funeral. (CT Photo/Gail Finke)

 

 

Previous post

Aspiring religious delay entry to pay off debt

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Related Posts

Students carry in their respective school banners during the Catholic Schools Week Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Chains in Cincinnati Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard)