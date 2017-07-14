Saying goodbye to Father Chris Coleman

Church Bells have rung out throughout the centuries marking the passage of time. On some occasions, they ring in joyously. On others, they’re a call to prayer. On a cloudy, humid Friday in Cincinnati, the bells tolled for the passing of a priest, a brother, a friend: Father Chris Coleman. Ordained a Priest in 2006, Father Chris’s life was celebrated with his family, brother priests, parishioners from Our Lady of the Rosary, St. James of the Valley, and St. Matthias, and friends. Funeral Masses throughout the ages have sung In Paradisum. On this day, we say “May the angels lead you into paradise, may the martyrs receive you and lead you into the holy city of Jerusalem. May the choir of angels receive you and, with Lazarus, who was once poor, may you have eternal rest.”

