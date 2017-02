Several Archdiocese of Cincinnati Staff headed to Honduras for the annual Our Lady of Suyapa Mass. Our Lady of Suyapa was honored in Honduras on February 2nd of each year, until Pope Pius XII officially declared Our Lady of Suyapa Patroness of the Republic of Honduras, and chose February 3rd as the day to honor her with mass. Many Hondurans now light a candle at The Virgin of Suyapa on the evening of February 2nd.