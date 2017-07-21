Setting the Stage

On July 20th, the Office for Young Adult Evangelization and Discipleship launched their first in a series of concerts. Chris Cole, a singer song-writer and recording artist based in Baton Rouge, took the crowd on a journey of human experience through song and reflection.

The concert was held in Synod Hall at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral in downtown Cincinnati. The formula for the concerts are simply to bring a six pack of your favorite beverage, bring along some friends, and to enjoy an evening of song and fellowship in an intimate setting. For more on the Office for Young Adult Evangelization and Discipleship office, click here.