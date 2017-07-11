Sister Dorothy Stang House dedicated in Hamilton

Members of St. Julie Billiart Parish in Hamilton and representatives from the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur gathered May 27 for the dedication and blessing of the Dorothy Stang House.

Sister Dorothy, known for her outspoken efforts on behalf of the poor and the environment, was murdered in Brazil in 2005.

The parish is joining with several other religious communities in Hamilton to welcome homeless families to stay for a week a time in the house, which will also be used for religious education. The sisters’ Cincinnati Province presented a framed poster of Sister Dorothy to hang in “Dot’s House.”

“One of Dorothy’s great gifts was to be at home wherever she was welcomed. That is why I know she is thrilled to be remembered in the naming of this Dorothy Stang House where homeless families are welcomed,” said Sister Judi Clemens during the ceremony. “As daughters of St. Julie Billiart, we are so grateful to you for offering this sign of hospitality. Your choice to name this home in Dorothy’s memory opens both doors and windows into the souls of many people we call to mind today. We lift up the lives of goodness of all who made the renovation of this lovely dwelling possible. We also lift up the lives of all who have ever lived here and those who greeted them with a smile. Dorothy is smiling with us today.”

“The Dorothy Stang House is also used for parish religious education and that is another reason for our joy,” Sister Judi added. “Our foundress, St. Julie Billiart, for whom this parish is named, was a gifted catechist and prized the teaching of our faith, especially to children. We believe that all goodness shared somehow permeates our world, so every welcome, over the ages in this place, has made this home a holy dwelling.”

