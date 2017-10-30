Sister Elaine Wellinger Obituary

Sister Elaine Wellinger served for 54 years as a beloved teacher, campus minister and spiritual director in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and the dioceses of Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh and Youngstown. Her teaching ministry included Lourdes Academy, Cleveland and Magnificat High School, Rocky River; Central Catholic High School, Canton and Villa Maria High School, Villa Maria, Pennsylvania. She served as a campus minister at CWRU, Cleveland, The Ohio State University in Columbus and at Xavier University in Cincinnati.

Sr. Elaine was a retreat and spiritual director at the Christa Center, Cleveland; Sophia Center, Pepper Pike and maintained an office at the HM Ministry Center formerly in Rocky River. From 1981-85 she was a council member on the Leadership Team of the Sisters of the Humility of Mary serving as Director of Community Life and Development. She served in the HM Ministry of Faith-filled Presence with her sisters at Villa Maria Community Center from 2016 until her death.

Service in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati

1985-90 Xavier University, Cincinnati Campus Ministry

1990-92 Xavier University, Cincinnati Director Campus Ministry

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Villa Maria Chapel, Villa Maria, Pennsylvania, Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 10:00 am.

Calling Hours: at Villa Maria Chapel, Villa Maria, Pennsylvania, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 3:00 – 7:00 pm; also Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 9:00 – 9:45 am.

Wake Service: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at 7:00 pm

Survivors: her sisters in the Humility of Mary Congregation Three nephews and one niece

Preceded in death by:Parents: Leonard F. and Ursula (Walsh) Wellinger Sister: Donna Keys

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Sisters of the Humility of Mary, Development Office, PO Box 534, Villa Maria PA 16155.