St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic School Opening Pre-Kindergarten Program for 2017-2018

Kenwood, OH – New for the 2017-2018 school year, St. Vincent Ferrer School is offering a full-day Pre-Kindergarten class open to all families. “The expansion is a result of continued growth in the school’s traditional K-8 program”, says Principal Kim Roy. “Parents are seeking high-quality early childhood education leading to success in kindergarten and beyond. Our Pre-Kindergarten program incorporates the same focus on learning, child development, and faith formation that is already the foundation of a St. Vincent Ferrer education.”

St. Vincent Ferrer currently serves students in grades Kindergarten through Eighth from over twenty zip codes. St. Vincent is conveniently located in the heart of Kenwood, near the Kenwood Towne Centre Mall off I-71. An Open House showcasing the school and its’ unique programs will be held on Wednesday, March 22nd from 5:30-7:30pm. For more information or the register for the Open House, please contact the St. Vincent Ferrer School office at (513) 791-6320 or visit the school website at svf-school.org