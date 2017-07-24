Home»Features»The Archdiocese of Cincinnati in India Part II

On July 16, 2017, three Archdiocese of Cincinnati employees embarked on a mission trip to India. Mike Gable Director of the Mission Office, Tony Stieritz Director of Social Action, and Sister Eileen Connelly Managing Editor of The Catholic Telegraph flew to Chennai India. This is part II of their journey. You can see part I here

The site where St. Thomas first brought Christianity to India. (CT Photo/Eileen Connelly)
With Shobha, our hostess, and her mother-in-law Monica. (CT Photo/Sister Eileen)
More photos from the weekend, including a visit to a senior residence, the parish church where we attended Mass, and a well where the waters are believed to be miraculous. (CT Photo/Sister Eileen)
Visiting the tomb of St. Chavara (CT Photo/Sister Eileen)
Visiting the Mercy Home for disabled girls. Mike Gable talks with young women. (CT Photo/Sister Eileen)
Making new friends a half a world away in India. (CT Photo/Sister Eileen)
Look for more in the upcoming print editions of The Catholic Telegraph in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati staffers visit to the nation of India

