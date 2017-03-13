The Catholic Telegraph needs YOUR help!

To Catholic Telegraph readers: A survey is being conducted on behalf of charitable groups in the archdiocese. The survey is being conducted in conjunction with Xavier University to try to understand how people volunteer and/or donate to non-profit organizations. Your answers will be greatly appreciated as there has been a decrease in people volunteering and donating to charitable organizations in this region and organizations need to find ways to attract more help. The survey should not take more than 5-8 minutes of your time. Thanks!

To Take the survey, click here https://xavier.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9p2qu2gdFFWcEkJ