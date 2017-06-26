The Catholic Telegraph wins 2 Catholic Press Association Awards

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is home to four Catholic Press Association affiliated news outlets, and all four were honored at the 2017 Catholic Press Association Awards Banquet June 23 in Quebec, Canada.

St. Anthony Messenger magazine led the way among local outlets with 11 awards, including second place for Magazine of the Year: National General Interest Magazine. The Franciscan Media-operated publication totaled three first-place, four second-place, three third-place and one honorable mention awards. Franciscan Media took home 16 awards in the books category as well.

Comboni Missions, the magazine of the Comboni Missionaries, brought home four awards. Comboni Missions was named second place for Magazine of the Year: Mission Magazine, and also earned third place for Best Magazine Coverage of the Year of Mercy. Comboni Missions also won second place for Best Mission Magazine Feature Article and Best Magazine Editorial.

Glenmary Challenge, the magazine of the Glenmary Home Missioners, earned an honorable mention for Magazine of the Year: Mission Magazine, along with three other awards. Glenmary Challenge won first place for Best Personality Profile on a Religious Leader. Glenmary also won a second place and an honorable mention in Best Essay Originating with A Magazine of Newsletter, Mission Magazine.

The Catholic Telegraph brought home a first place for Best Sports Journalism, Sports News for the story “DePaul Cristo Rey joins all Christian athletic league,” by former new media editor John Stegeman. “Stories of same-sex attracted Catholics propel growth of Courage,” also by Stegeman, earned an honorable mention in the larger division of non-weekly diocesan newspapers for Best Feature Writing.

St. Anthony Messenger

First Place: Best Magazine Editorial, “Minding what matters” by Kathleen M. Carroll

First Place: Best In-Depth/Analysis Writing: Analysis, “What Ramadan taught me about Lent” by Joe McHugh

First Place: Best Feature Article: General Interest Magazine, “Franciscan Respite for Refugees” by Toni Cashnelli

Second Place: Magazine/Newsletter of the Year: National General Interest Magazine “St. Anthony Messenger”

Second Place: Best Regular Column: Spiritual Life, “Ask a Franciscan” by Father Pat McCloskey, OFM

Second Place: Best Illustration, Either with Art Work or Photography, “Bags” by Jon Krause.

Second Place: Best Personality Profile: Person of Interest, “The Legacy of St. Maria Goretti” by Rita E. Piro

Second Place: Best Short Story, “My Father is Beautiful” by Liz Dolan.

Third Place: Best Layout of Article or Column: General Interest Magazine, “Flavors of the Bible” by Jeanne Kortekamp.

Third Place: Best Essay Originating with a Magazine or Newsletter: General Interest Magazine, “Mary’s Loneliness,” by Jim Van Vurst, OFM.

Honorable Mention: Best Essay Originating with a Magazine or Newsletter: General Interest Magazine, “The Road to Easter” by Mary Sharon Moore.

Comboni Missions

Second Place: Magazine/Newsletter of the Year: Mission Magazine, “Comboni Missions”

Second Place: Best Feature Article, Mission Magazine. “Pope Francis in Africa”

Third Place: Best Magazine Coverage of the Year of Mercy, articles by Kathleen M. Carroll

Third Place: Best Magazine Editorial, “Crumbs from the Table” by Kathleen M. Carroll

Glenmary Challenge

First Place: Best Magazine Personality Profile, “Brother reaches across brokenness” by Frank Lesko

Second Place: Best Essay Originating With a Magazine/Newsletter: Mission Magazine, “A vision for the future of Appalachia” by Father John S. Rausch

Honorable Mention: Magazine/Newsletter of the Year: Mission Magazine, “Glenmary Challenge”

Honorable Mention: Best Essay Originating With a Magazine/Newsletter: Mission Magazine, “Waiting for the church” by Brother David Henley

The Catholic Telegraph

First Place: Best Sports Journalism: Sports News, “DPCR joins Christian Athletic Conference” by John Stegeman

To view this story, click here

Honorable Mention: Best Feature Writing: Non-weekly Diocesan Newspaper, Circulation 25,001 or more, “Stories of Same-Sex Attracted Catholics Propel the growth of Courage” by John Stegeman

To view this story, click here