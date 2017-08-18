U.S. Bishops Conference Chairman Statement in Response to Barcelona Terror Attack

WASHINGTON—Bishop Oscar Cantú of Las Cruces, Chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on International Justice and Peace, has issued the following statement in response to today’s terror attack in Barcelona:

“Once again, an act of terror has taken more than a dozen lives and injured scores of others. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops unequivocally condemns this morally heinous act and places itself in solidarity with the people of the Archdiocese of Barcelona and Spain at this terrible time of loss and grief.

Terrorist attacks on innocent civilians can never be justified. To directly attack innocent men, women and children is utterly reprehensible.

Our prayers are with the families of those slain and injured in a particular way as we also pray for an end to terrorism. May God comfort the afflicted and convert the hearts of those who would perpetrate such acts. May our Lord bless both our world and those suffering today from this attack with the gift of peace.”