Visiting missionaries share experiences at area parishes: Meet Father Expedito Muwonge

Father Muwonge is from the Diocese of Byumba, located in Rwanda, in south central Africa. Ordained in 1989, Father Muwonge has served both in Rwanda and the United States.

A long-brewing civil conflict led to a 100-day massacre 23 years ago in Rwanda. The horrific genocidal hostilities between the local leading tribes left nearly a million dead, 2 million refugees, and many thousands more with numerous types of deep scars. Members of the Diocese of Byumga have been in the continuous work of reconciliation, but Father Expedito noted, “We need to train even more leaders and facilitators to deal with the effects of the 1994 genocide.

I am grateful to be able to come to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati to share with you that God has not abandoned his people in Rwanda. I have witnessed victims who have been severely slashed eventually offer forgiveness to their perpetrators. But further spiritual and financial support is still badly needed for training seminars to nurture peace and reconciliation in my diocese. With your help, God’s work will continue.”