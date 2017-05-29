We Remember: Memorial Day 2017

Today the Archdiocese of Cincinnati marked Memorial Day 2017 with a Mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr was the Celebrant. Hundreds of the faithful gathered around the Bishops Memorial to remember those that have gone before us, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Archbishop Schnurr also asked the faithful to join the President in praying for a permanent peace.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal – From an Irish headstone

Glory! Glory! Hallelujah! Glory! Glory Hallelujah! Glory! Glory! Hallelujah! His truth is marching on.