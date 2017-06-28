Home»Home Page»Youth Retreat ends the day with Adoration

At Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary on June 26th, teens from St. Gertrude, Guardian Angels, and Immaculate Heart of Mary Parishes began a five-day retreat. After an afternoon of many outdoor activities, they returned to the parish center for the afternoon talk on The Blessed Mother. Each part of the day involved saying a decade of the rosary and on this Monday, the participants focused on the Joyful Mysteries. They prayed the final Joyful Mystery, the finding in the temple. Afterwards, the young faithful headed for St. Gregory’s Chapel for Adoration.

A special Rosary from World War I (CT Photo/Greg Hartman
A special Rosary from World War I (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

Heading to Adoration (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Heading to Adoration (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

(All CT Photos/Greg Hartman)

 

