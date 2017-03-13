5 CARROLL SENIORS NAMED NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLARSHIP FINALISTS

DAYTON, Ohio – All five Carroll High School seniors who were named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists in September 2016 have earned the distinction of National Merit Scholarship Finalist for the Class of 2017. The College Board selected Julia Arnold, Ryan Buechele, Maeve Curliss, Alex Dingus, and Angela Smith based on their outstanding scores on the 2015 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualification Test. All five students scored all had a selection index of 217 out of a maximum of 228.

According to the College Board, approximately 1.5 million students take the PSAT. Of these juniors, about 16,000 students (approximately 1%) qualify as Semifinalists. This group is narrowed down to 15,000 who become Finalists. Of this group, about 8,000 are awarded scholarships.

Matthew Sableski, Principal: “There are 1.5 million students who take the PSAT each year. To have five students place in the top 1% in a single year is extraordinary. Their achievement is a testament to their hard work, supportive families, and excellent preparation from teachers not only in high school, but in grade school as well. We are very proud of these outstanding scholars!”

14 Carroll High School students have qualified as National Merit Scholarship Finalists since the 2012-13 academic year.

Founded in 1961, Carroll High School is a Catholic, co-educational high school in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. Carroll strives to develop each of its 765 students spiritually, intellectually and physically. In order to prepare students to meet their own needs and the needs of the society in which they live, Carroll provides a broad spectrum of spiritual, academic and athletic opportunities. This process coupled with Catholic beliefs promotes the total growth of Carroll’s students. For more information and interviews, contact Michael Franz, Director of Communications.