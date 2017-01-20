9 Days for Life is an annual period of prayer and action focused on cherishing the gift of every person’s life.

Surrounding the Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children*, the overarching intention of the centerpiece novena is the end to abortion.

However, the novena also highlights many other facets of respecting each other’s God-given dignity, especially by respecting human life at every stage and in every circumstance.

9 Days for Life is an opportunity to:

 PRAY for the respect and protection of each person’s life

 GATHER together in prayer, action, and fellowship with others

 SHARE your stories online!

*Typically observed each year on January 22 (also the anniversary of Roe v. Wade), the 2017 observance will be January 23. More information click here