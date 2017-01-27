Home»Features»A picture says a thousand words: Catholic Central High School Students

A picture says a thousand words: Catholic Central High School Students

catholiccentral1Catholic Central High School Springfield engineering students spent yesterday afternoon building and testing solar cars at the Westcott Solar House in Springfield.catholiccentral2catholiccentral3

