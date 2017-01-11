Home»Features»A picture says a thousand words: Migration week

A picture says a thousand words: Migration week

pedroIn honor of National Migration Week, Sr. Tracy and local St. Leo’s parishioner, Pedro Bernardo, offered an immigration presentation on January 10, 2017 at Our Lady of the Visitation. The more than 50 people who attended learned about Catholic Social Teaching and migration, the current U.S. immigration system, and action steps we can take. The highlight was Pedro’s moving personal story of migration from Guatemala. He ended by thanking us for being there. “I truly can say, as in Scripture, ‘I was a stranger, and you welcomed me.'”

For more information on National Migration Week, click here

