A picture says a thousand words: Summer School

Though we’re just about the halfway mark for our Archdiocese of Cincinnati Students summer break, they’ve been busy this summer.

Badin High School Summer Basketball Camp
Chaminade Julienne Students head to Augsburgger Germany in exchange program
Mercy High School Students participate in the Hugh O’Brien Seminar
Carroll High School in Dayton Summer Basketball Camp
McAuley High School Summer Service Program
Seton High School Summer Lacrosse Camp
Catholic Central High School Springfield Summer Hoops Camp
La Salle High School heads to Appalachia for their Summer Service
Ursuline Academy students participate in summer camp
Elder High School busy at the Pit on a hot summer’s day
Lehman High School in Sidney summer’s mission trip
McNocholas High School students prepare for their Nicaragua mission trip
Moeller High School works this summer in the Mayerson Service Learning
At St. Ursula Academy it’s summer camp
