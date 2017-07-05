Home»Features»A picture says a thousand words: Summer School Features/Home Page A picture says a thousand words: Summer School The Catholic Telegraph 2017-07-05 The Catholic Telegraph / July 5, 2017 / 8 0 Shares Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google+ Though we’re just about the halfway mark for our Archdiocese of Cincinnati Students summer break, they’ve been busy this summer. Badin High School Summer Basketball Camp Chaminade Julienne Students head to Augsburgger Germany in exchange program Mercy High School Students participate in the Hugh O’Brien Seminar Carroll High School in Dayton Summer Basketball Camp McAuley High School Summer Service Program Seton High School Summer Lacrosse Camp Catholic Central High School Springfield Summer Hoops Camp La Salle High School heads to Appalachia for their Summer Service Ursuline Academy students participate in summer camp Elder High School busy at the Pit on a hot summer’s day Lehman High School in Sidney summer’s mission trip McNocholas High School students prepare for their Nicaragua mission trip Moeller High School works this summer in the Mayerson Service Learning At St. Ursula Academy it’s summer camp Tags:A picture says a thousand words