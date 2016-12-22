Athenaeum of Ohio Cincinnati Gives Challenge update

As Christmas approaches and time with family begins. Think about others who may be able to help us to serve our future priests, deacons, and lay pastoral ministers. You can share this opportunity with all of your friends, family and parishioners.

The Athenauem of Ohio is just outside of third place and are working to get there before the conclusion of the challenge on December 27th.

The Athenauem of Ohio would like to thank those who have allowed them to get where they are thus far, but they can certainly still use more help to reach third place. To make a contribution, simply click here

For the original story click on Cincinnati Gives Challenge