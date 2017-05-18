Archdiocesan student earns master’s degree in theology

St. Meinrad, IN – Mrs. Joy Roose from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, a student in the Graduate Theology Program at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, was awarded a Master of Theological Studies on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Graduates accepted their diplomas from the Rt. Rev. Kurt Stasiak, OSB, archabbot of Saint Meinrad Archabbey and chairman of the school’s Board of Trustees.

Joy is a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Cincinnati.

The Graduate Theology Program offers master’s degrees in theology to lay persons and permanent deacons. These studies provide a solid foundation in the Catholic tradition for those preparing for Church ministry or seeking personal growth.

The mission of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology is the initial and ongoing formation of priests, permanent deacons, and laity to minister together effectively in the service and evangelization of the Roman Catholic Church and the world.

Located in southern Indiana, Saint Meinrad fulfills this mission in the Benedictine tradition by instilling a lifelong love of learning, a strong grounding in the tradition, a love of liturgy and a sense of hospitality that welcomes Christ in each person.

For further information, please contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher, Director of Communications, at (812) 357-6501 or Director of Admissions Dr. John Schlachter at (812) 357-6142.