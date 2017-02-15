Home»Home Page»ELDER STUDENTS ATTEND LEADERSHIP & ETHICS SEMINAR

ELDER STUDENTS ATTEND LEADERSHIP & ETHICS SEMINAR

/ / 65
0
Shares
Pinterest Google+

Select juniors earn certificates of completion

 

Elder Students Jeff Tuttle (left), Tyler Durr (Right). (Courtesy Photo)
Elder Students Jeff Tuttle (left), Tyler Durr (Right). (Courtesy Photo)

PRICE HILL, CINCINNATI, OH – Elder High School juniors Jeff Tuttle and Tyler Durr attended the 5th annual Greater Cincinnati High School Leadership & Ethics Seminar on February 3rd. The seminar, sponsored by the West Point Society of Cincinnati, provides select sophomore and junior high school students and faculty from local high schools the opportunity to experience the leadership and ethics training developed for cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

The purpose of the seminar is to provide students with an opportunity to better understand how to improve their leadership abilities by identifying and using their personal values in helping make ethically-based decisions under difficult circumstances.  This is a key component of becoming a Leader of Character in their schools and communities.

For more information about the seminar or The Leaders of Character Initiative, visit www.leadersofcharacter.org.

Tags:
Previous post

Taking Care: Health charter goes beyond patient-doctor to whole world

Next post

Cardinal Burke presides over trial investigating Guam archbishop

Related Posts

Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus march in formation behind Hibernian flag bearers during the 2009 Family Rosary Rally at Elder High School. Beginning with this year's event, the Purcell Council of the Knights will begin to take over planning the event. (Courtesy Photo)
Elder from Glenway
A sign marking a stretch of Glenway Ave. (Ohio 264) in honor of Elder High School's alumni who died serving in Vietnam was dedicated Sept. 20. The sign pictured is located westbound on Glenway in front of the Rev. Jerome A. Shaeper Center. (CT Photo/John Stegeman)
Rosary Rally