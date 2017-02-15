ELDER STUDENTS ATTEND LEADERSHIP & ETHICS SEMINAR

Select juniors earn certificates of completion

PRICE HILL, CINCINNATI, OH – Elder High School juniors Jeff Tuttle and Tyler Durr attended the 5th annual Greater Cincinnati High School Leadership & Ethics Seminar on February 3rd. The seminar, sponsored by the West Point Society of Cincinnati, provides select sophomore and junior high school students and faculty from local high schools the opportunity to experience the leadership and ethics training developed for cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

The purpose of the seminar is to provide students with an opportunity to better understand how to improve their leadership abilities by identifying and using their personal values in helping make ethically-based decisions under difficult circumstances. This is a key component of becoming a Leader of Character in their schools and communities.

For more information about the seminar or The Leaders of Character Initiative, visit www.leadersofcharacter.org.