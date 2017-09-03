Fall Priest assignments in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati

Father Michael Pucke, appointed Parochial Administrator of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Greenhills, Saint Matthias Parish, Forest Park, and Saint James of the Valley Parish, Wyoming, effective August 6, 2017 through January 31, 2018.

Father James Smith, C.PP.S., appointed Parochial Vicar of the Saint Henry Cluster, which includes Saint Henry Parish, St. Henry, Saint Bernard Parish, Burkettsville, Saint Francis Parish, Cranberry Prairie, Saint Aloysius Parish, Carthagena, and Saint Wendelin Parish, St. Wendelin, effective July 8, 2017.

Father James C. Ackerman, S.J., appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Jude Parish and St. Aloy¬sius Gonzaga Parish, Cincinnati effective July 1, 2017.

Father Simon Peter Wankya of the Diocese of Soroti, Uganda, East Africa, Parochial Vicar of St. Maximillian Kolbe Parish, Liberty Township, effective August 17, 2017.

Father Thomas Speier, O.F.M. appointed Parochial Administrator of Holy Name Parish, Cincinnati, effective July 1, 2017.

Father Alexander Witt appointed Parochial Administrator of the Coldwater Cluster, which includes Holy Trinity Parish, Coldwater, St. Anthony Parish, St. Anthony and St. Mary Parish, Philothea, effective August 31, 2017 through November 21, 2017 while Father Richard Walling is on sabbatical.

Father Hien Xuan Pham, S.V.D., appointed Temporary Chaplain/Moderator of the Our Lady of Lavang Vietnamese Community while Reverend Chau Pham, S.V.D. is on sabbatical.

Father William Ollendick, O.F.M. resigned as Parochial Administrator of Holy Name Parish, Cincinnati, effective midnight, June 30, 2017.

On May 26, 2017, Father Jon-Paul Bevak, Father Lawrence Juarez, and Father Adrian Hilton incardinated into the Oratory of St. Philip Neri in Cincinnati and were excardinat¬ed from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.