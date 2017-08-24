Friday Night Lights Archdiocese of Cincinnati

Week 1

Archbishop Alter Knights (0-0) at Fairmont Kettering (0-0), Thursday August 24th at 7:00 p.m.

Bishop Fenwick Falcons (0-0) at Christian Hills Academy, Friday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Patriots (0-0) vs. Stebbins (0-0), Friday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.

Catholic Central Irish vs. Grove City, Friday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.

Chaminade Julienne Eagles (0-0) at Marion Local Maria Stein (0-00), Friday August 25th at 7:30 p.m.

Elder Panthers (0–0) vs. Lakota West (0-0) at Princeton High School Friday, August 25th at 7:00 p.m.

LaSalle Lancers (0 -0) vs. Colerain Cardinals (0-0), Friday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.

Lehman Cavaliers (0-0) at Fort Recovery, Friday August 25th at 7:30 p.m.

McNicholas Rockets (0-0) at Turpin Spartans, Friday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.

Moeller Fighting Crusaders (0-0) at Hamilton Big Blue, Saturday August 26th at 7:00 p.m.

Purcell Marian Cavaliers 7 lost to Summit Country Day Silver Knights 20 on August 23rd

Roger Bacon Spartans (0-0) at Reading Blue Devils (0-0), Friday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.

Saint Xavier Bombers (0-0) vs. Hinsdale Central High School IL (0-0) at Princeton, Saturday August 26th at 5:00 p.m.

PRE SEASON RANKINGS from MaxPreps

St. Xavier Bombers at # 3

LaSalle Lancers at # 4

Moeller Fighting Crusaders at # 24

Elder Panthers #27

Archbishop Alter Knights at # 37

Chaminade Julienne Eagles at # 136

Bishop Fenwick Falcons at # 152

McNicholas Rockets at # 219

Lehman Cavaliers at # 234

Carroll Patriots at #393

Summit Country Day Silver Knights at #420

Purcell Marian Cavaliers at # 442

Roger Bacon Spartans at # 451

Catholic Central Irish at # 479