Friday Night Lights Archdiocese of Cincinnati
Week 1
Archbishop Alter Knights (0-0) at Fairmont Kettering (0-0), Thursday August 24th at 7:00 p.m.
Bishop Fenwick Falcons (0-0) at Christian Hills Academy, Friday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.
Carroll Patriots (0-0) vs. Stebbins (0-0), Friday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.
Catholic Central Irish vs. Grove City, Friday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.
Chaminade Julienne Eagles (0-0) at Marion Local Maria Stein (0-00), Friday August 25th at 7:30 p.m.
Elder Panthers (0–0) vs. Lakota West (0-0) at Princeton High School Friday, August 25th at 7:00 p.m.
LaSalle Lancers (0 -0) vs. Colerain Cardinals (0-0), Friday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.
Lehman Cavaliers (0-0) at Fort Recovery, Friday August 25th at 7:30 p.m.
McNicholas Rockets (0-0) at Turpin Spartans, Friday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.
Moeller Fighting Crusaders (0-0) at Hamilton Big Blue, Saturday August 26th at 7:00 p.m.
Purcell Marian Cavaliers 7 lost to Summit Country Day Silver Knights 20 on August 23rd
Roger Bacon Spartans (0-0) at Reading Blue Devils (0-0), Friday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.
Saint Xavier Bombers (0-0) vs. Hinsdale Central High School IL (0-0) at Princeton, Saturday August 26th at 5:00 p.m.
PRE SEASON RANKINGS from MaxPreps
St. Xavier Bombers at # 3
LaSalle Lancers at # 4
Moeller Fighting Crusaders at # 24
Elder Panthers #27
Archbishop Alter Knights at # 37
Chaminade Julienne Eagles at # 136
Bishop Fenwick Falcons at # 152
McNicholas Rockets at # 219
Lehman Cavaliers at # 234
Carroll Patriots at #393
Summit Country Day Silver Knights at #420
Purcell Marian Cavaliers at # 442
Roger Bacon Spartans at # 451
Catholic Central Irish at # 479