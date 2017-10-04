Mission special on parish twinning: Honduras and Loveland

Archdiocese staff visits unique parish school for friends at SMOY

Holy Family is the only school of its kind in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras.

There are other Catholic schools, but this one is for students who can’t a ord to pay. Just a block away from the local public school, Home of Nazareth was established by St. Dominic Savio, a local multi-church parish, to help its poorest members. ey sta and fund the school, with help from St.Margaret of York parish in Loveland.

The public school has every amenity, a translator from the parish told a group of Archdiocese of Cincinnati staff who visited in February. But it is also plagued with violence. The surrounding streets are controlled by different drug gangs, she said. “Last year, there were murders just outside the public school,” she said, where “they try to recruit the boys. And if they want a girl, they just take her.”

Home of Nazareth, in contrast, is a ramshackle affair. Tiny classrooms in two different buildings connected by wooden stairs and ramps surround a cheerful courtyard, and a walled-off play area overlooks the distant mountains. Thanks to funds from Cincinnati, the classrooms have been tiled and painted. Students were o for the Feast of Our Lady of Suyapa, a national holiday in Honduras, when the Cincinnati delegation visited, so they had to imagine many feet hurrying up and down the stairs and playing in the courtyard. Three students came in to meet with the visitors, along with the parish priest, the school counselor – who also, unlike most counselors in the United States, negotiates with the gangs when needed – and the principal.