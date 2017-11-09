Obituary: Father Giles Pater

Reverend Giles H. Pater died Friday, November 3, 2017. He was born on May 10, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fr. Pater was the loving son of the late Raymond and Loretta Pater, dear brother of James V. Pater, Clarissa McWilliams and the late Raymond C. Pater, Jr. Also survived by 3 generations of nieces and nephews.

He did his preparatory studies at St. Gregory Seminary and studied philosophy and theology at Mt. St. Mary’s Seminary of the West in Norwood, Ohio. He was ordained on May 31, 1958 at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral, Cincinnati by Archbishop Karl J. Alter. He received a Bachelor of Music from the University of Cincinnati College – Conservatory of Music (August 1959) and a PhD from the University of Notre Dame (May 1977).

Father Pater received his first assignment on June 20, 1958 as Assistant Pastor at St. Mary’s Parish, 13th & Clay Streets, Cincinnati and to study at U.C. College-Conservatory of Music. On July 9, 1959, he was appointed Assistant Pastor of St. Lawrence Parish, Cincinnati. In June 1959, Father Giles was given permission to take up studies at the Pontifical Institute of Sacred Music in Rome to work toward the Degree of Licentiate in Sacred Music. On August 24, 1961 he was appointed to the faculty, in residence, of Mt. St. Mary’s Seminary of the West, Norwood and Assistant Chaplain of the Cincinnati Newman Club. In July 1964, he was appointed Director of the Boys’ Choir School and the Cathedral Men’s Choir. In August 1964, Father Pater assumed additional duties in the Diocesan Music Programs to fill the gap created by the death of Sir John Fehring. On August 16, 1967, he was appointed Moderator of Student Council at Mt. St. Mary’s Seminary. On November 18, 1969, he was appointed Chairman of the Liturgical Commission of the Archdiocese. In December 1971, he was appointed Vicar of the Commission on Worship.

Father Pater was appointed Pastor of St. Agnes Parish, Bond Hill (presently Church of the Resurrection) on July 1, 1983. He was appointed Consultor of the Archdiocese from December 29, 1986 until November 6, 1990, then appointed to the College of Consultors for a five-year term from November 6, 1990 until November 3, 1995. On May 25, 1989, he was appointed Temporary Administrator of Sacred Heart Parish, New Carlisle, while continuing as Pastor at St. Agnes. He was appointed Temporary Administrator of St. John Neumann Parish, Cincinnati, effective August 24, 1995. Father Pater was appointed Pastor of St. John Fisher Parish, Newtown on February 15, 1996 and remained Pastor of the parish for 10 years until his retirement from active ministry on July 1, 2006. Some additional appointments that Father Pater held during his years as Pastor at St. John Fisher were Temporary Administrator of St. Veronica Parish, Mt. Carmel (July – Oct. 1997) and reappointed to this position on April 5, 2002; Appointed Acting Dean of St. Francis de Sales Deanery (Sept. – Oct.1997): Appointed Dean of St. Francis de Sales Deanery on July 1, 1998 and remained Dean until December 31, 2008.

