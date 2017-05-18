Home»Features»Ordination Week: Looking Back 20 years ago Features/Home Page Ordination Week: Looking Back 20 years ago The Catholic Telegraph 2017-05-18 The Catholic Telegraph / May 18, 2017 / 267 0 Shares Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google+ Twenty years ago four men from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati were ordained, Fathers Jeff Fulmer, Mark Meyer, Patrick Sloneker, and Ronald Piepmeyer. Deacons Sloneker, Piepmeyer, Fullmer, and Meyer prepare for Mass. Deacons Piepmeyer, Fullmer, and Meyer prepare for Ordination Deacons Piepmeyer, Sloneker, & Meyer prepare for Ordination Deacons Fullmer, Meyer, Piepmeyer & Sloneker on the Alter of St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Archbishop Daniel Pilarczyk gives homily for Ordination 1997 Newly Ordained Priest share their brotherhood in Sign of Peace. Archbishop Pilarczyk Eucharistic Prayer. Archbishop Daniel Pilarczyk and Bishop Carl Moeddel with Fathers Jeffrey Fullmer, Mark Meyer, Patrick Sloneker, Ronald Piepmeyer Fr. Mark Meyer receives congratulatory hugs. Tags:1997Ordination