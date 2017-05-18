Home»Features»Ordination Week: Looking Back 20 years ago

Ordination Week: Looking Back 20 years ago

Twenty years ago four men from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati were ordained, Fathers Jeff Fulmer, Mark Meyer, Patrick Sloneker, and Ronald Piepmeyer.

Deacons Sloneker, Piepmeyer, Fullmer, and Meyer prepare for Mass.
Deacons Piepmeyer, Fullmer, and Meyer prepare for Ordination
Deacons Piepmeyer, Fullmer, and Meyer prepare for Ordination
Deacons Piepmeyer, Sloneker, & Meyers prepare for Ordination
Deacons Piepmeyer, Sloneker, & Meyer prepare for Ordination
Deacons Fullmer, Meyer, Piepmeyer & Sloneker on the Alter of St. Peter in Chains Cathedral
Archbishop Daniel Pilarczyk gives homily for Ordination 1997
Newly Ordained Priest share their brotherhood in Sign of Peace.
Newly Ordained Priest share their brotherhood in Sign of Peace.
Archbishop Pilarczyk Eucharistic Prayer.
Archbishop Pilarczyk Eucharistic Prayer.
Archbishop Daniel Pilarczyk and Bishop Carl Moeddel with Fathers Jeffrey Fullmer, Mark Meyer, Patrick Sloneker, Ronald Piepmeyer
Archbishop Daniel Pilarczyk and Bishop Carl Moeddel with Fathers Jeffrey Fullmer, Mark Meyer, Patrick Sloneker, Ronald Piepmeyer
Fr. Mark Meyer receives congratulatory hugs.
Fr. Mark Meyer receives congratulatory hugs.

 

