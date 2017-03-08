Home»Local News»Part of the DaytonHoopla surrounding the NCAA Tournament: Chaminade Julienne STEM

Part of the DaytonHoopla surrounding the NCAA Tournament: Chaminade Julienne STEM

Chaminade Julienne Stem ChallengeThis weekend there are several events in the Dayton Area surrounding The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament to start on Tuesday March 14th. Are you ready to shoot some hoops and want to learn something new? Is tinkering, building and creating something awesome your thing? Then there’s an event just for you. Bring your family to participate in an exciting and FREE basketball and educational event for boys and girls, grades K-8 on Sunday March 12, 2017 at Chaminade Julienne High School. For details click on https://www.cjeagles.org/events/hoopla-stem-challenge-0 or click on http://daytonhoopla.com

