Salesian Guild names Communicator of the Year

Michael D. Pitman Named 2017 Salesian Guild Communicator of the Year

“Our world needs a few more Michael Pitmans at the helm!” according to one of his nominators for the Salesian Guild’s 2017 Distinguished Communicator of the Year Award. The group will honor him with this award at its annual meeting Jan. 28, 2017, at St. Francis Xavier Parish Center.

Pitman, the politics reporter for the Journal-News, owned by Cox Media Group Ohio, is described by another nominator, a retired Ohio state legislator, as “simply the best reporter I’ve worked with. He’s fair, honest, and his articles are informative.”

In addition to writing for the Journal-News, Pitman contributes photos and serves on the newspaper’s social media team. His work has appeared on other Cox Media platforms, including the Dayton Daily News, the Springfield News-Sun and WHIO Radio.

Nominators mentioned his commitment to his Catholic faith, noting that “the code of ethics in journalism includes principles of truthfulness, accuracy, and objectivity. As a Catholic journalist in the secular media, he also practices the virtues of prudence, justice, temperance and fortitude in his writings.”

Pitman is active in St. Lawrence Parish in Cincinnati, serving on the parish’s Education Commission. He has been a coach there since 2008, and volunteers as the school’s athletic director. For the past 14 years, he has managed the Wyoming (Ohio) Wrestling Duals Tournament.

In 1998 he earned a degree in Communication Arts from the College of Mount St. Joseph (now Mount St. Joseph University), and in 2008 he received a master’s degree in Sports Administration from Xavier University.