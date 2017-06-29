A Couples Evening Out at Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics

MARIA STEIN, Ohio (June 28, 2017) – A prayer service specifically for married couples will take place at Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics Sunday evening, July 23 at 7 p.m..

The night will include dinner and prayer together. Father Sean Wilson will lead a talk on holiness and the marriage of Sts. Louis and Zelie Martin, a married couple.

Father Sean is the Associate Pastor of the Petersburg Parishes. Ordained in May 2016, his energy and knowledge of the faith is infectious. He will be offering a new perspective and a challenge to married couples looking to deepen their relationship with each other and with God.

Please RSVP to 419-925-4532 by July 7. Limit of 25 couples. Cost is $20 per couple.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics was established in 1846 as the Sisters of the Precious Blood original motherhouse.

Mother Maria Anna Brunner founded the Sisters of the Precious Blood in 1834 in Switzerland. The congregation expanded to the United States in 1844 and eight Precious Blood Sisters began perpetual adoration at Maria Stein on Sept. 24, 1846. Father Francis de Sales Brunner, Maria Anna’s son, established 10 major Precious Blood foundations in America.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history.

The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rd. in Maria Stein. To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.