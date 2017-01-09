Home»Features»A picture says a thousand words: Epiphany around the Archdiocese Features/Home Page A picture says a thousand words: Epiphany around the Archdiocese The Catholic Telegraph 2017-01-09 The Catholic Telegraph / January 9, 2017 / 13 0 Shares Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google+ Children at St. Joseph North Bend celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany. (Courtesy Photo) The Feast of the Epiphany was celebrated on January 8, 2017. Here are some pictures around the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception celebrate the Universal Feast of the Epiphany. (Courtesy Photo) Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church Dayton celebrate the Universal Feast of the Epiphany (Courtesy Photo) Feast of the Epiphany at Holy Cross Immaculata Cincinnati. (Courtesy Photo) Tags:A picture says a thousand wordsHoly Cross-Immaculata ChurchOur Lady of the Immaculate ConceptionSt. Joseph North Bend