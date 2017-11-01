Home»Home Page»A picture says a thousand words: standing-room only crowd at St. Gertrude

A picture says a thousand words: standing-room only crowd at St. Gertrude

Panorama shot of the first of our talks on the Reformation at St. Gertrude Parish in Madeira. So many people cane that some had to stand for the lecture. COURTESY PHOTO

After the first in a four-part series on the Catholic Church and the Reformation at St. Gertrude Church in Madeira, the parish had to find a bigger room. So many came to hear Dominican Father Gabriel Toretta (above) talk about the differences between the Catholic and Lutheran views of the Virgin Mary that some had to stand through the lecture.

Today is the official 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. A number of talks, meetings, lecture series, and dialogues about the Catholic Church and the Reformation have taken place throughout the archdiocese this fall.

