A picture says a thousand words: standing-room only crowd at St. Gertrude

After the first in a four-part series on the Catholic Church and the Reformation at St. Gertrude Church in Madeira, the parish had to find a bigger room. So many came to hear Dominican Father Gabriel Toretta (above) talk about the differences between the Catholic and Lutheran views of the Virgin Mary that some had to stand through the lecture.

Today is the official 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. A number of talks, meetings, lecture series, and dialogues about the Catholic Church and the Reformation have taken place throughout the archdiocese this fall.