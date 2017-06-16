Abide Conference in session for young adults

June 16, 2017 – Abide is unique! A typical teen conference lasts three days (at most). Abide is five days. Teens are not only taught about who Jesus is, they live a daily personal encounter with Him. This is accomplished through daily mass, frequent opportunities for confession, adoration, worship and authentic Christian community. It does not stop there. Teens are guided and challenged to experience intentional discipleship, both personally and within Christian community through dynamic workshops and presentations.

Abide’s pinnacle experience presents a unique opportunity: to go into the world as a missionary disciple. They do this by going to downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky to meet their neighbors and share the abundance of love and joy that results from a life rooted in discipleship. Abide attendees experience what it means to live a life so infused with Christian joy, that it leaves no other option but to be a gift for others.

This morning I stopped by the conference. There are many times we witness many outstanding moments in our lives. This was one of those moments. You could see the Spirit at work in these amazing young adults. The morning session was given by Jacquie Lustig: Love One Another. She discussed the aspects of “From” and “For”. Some highlights were

The Radical receiving of God’s love in your life.

Real holiness is making the decision to move to Jesus and to be loved by Jesus.

Real love gives life.

Jesus comes to us in totally different ways.

The way Jesus comes to you is the way you should evangelize.

Aroma of God is evangelization

What’s your flavor that you receive God?

How am I reflecting that flavor?

After Adoration, the participants went to their groups for discussion. Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr presided at Mass reiterating that we make the decision to follow Christ and the more we let that in, the more our lives will be guided to follow the spirit.

After Mass it was lunch as the Archbishop spent time with the participants of the conference. This morning was a simple snapshot of what Abide is all about. Tonight, it will be Light the City where the young men and women will immerse themselves in the city, inviting people to meet Christ whether by praying with them, inviting them into church for prayer, or simply praying for them.