Abide Conference in session for young adults

June 16, 2017 – Abide is unique! A typical teen conference lasts three days (at most). Abide is five days. Teens are not only taught about who Jesus is, they live a daily personal encounter with Him. This is accomplished through daily mass, frequent opportunities for confession, adoration, worship and authentic Christian community. It does not stop there. Teens are guided and challenged to experience intentional discipleship, both personally and within Christian community through dynamic workshops and presentations.

Abide’s pinnacle experience presents a unique opportunity: to go into the world as a missionary disciple. They do this by going to downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky to meet their neighbors and share the abundance of love and joy that results from a life rooted in discipleship. Abide attendees experience what it means to live a life so infused with Christian joy, that it leaves no other option but to be a gift for others.

This morning I stopped by the conference. There are many times we witness many outstanding moments in our lives. This was one of those moments. You could see the Spirit at work in these amazing young adults. The morning session was given by Jacquie Lustig: Love One Another. She discussed the aspects of “From” and “For”. Some highlights were

The Radical receiving of God’s love in your life.

Real holiness is making the decision to move to Jesus and to be loved by Jesus.

Real love gives life.

Jesus comes to us in totally different ways.

The way Jesus comes to you is the way you should evangelize.

Aroma of God is evangelization

What’s your flavor that you receive God?

How am I reflecting that flavor?

After Adoration, the participants went to their groups for discussion. Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr presided at Mass reiterating that we make the decision to follow Christ and the more we let that in, the more our lives will be guided to follow the spirit.

After Mass it was lunch as the Archbishop spent time with the participants of the conference. This morning was a simple snapshot of what Abide is all about. Tonight, it will be Light the City where the young men and women will immerse themselves in the city, inviting people to meet Christ whether by praying with them, inviting them into church for prayer, or simply praying for them.

It's the Morning Session for the Abide 2017 Conference (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
It’s the Morning Session for the Abide 2017 Conference (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
The team prays over the morning keynote speaker Jacquie Lustig. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
The team prays over the morning keynote speaker Jacquie Lustig. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Morning Adoration (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Morning Adoration (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Heading for small group discussions at Abide (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Heading for small group discussions at Abide (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Small Group Discussions are a part of the Abide Conference (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Small Group Discussions are a part of the Abide Conference (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
This small group took advantage of the shade on a warm June morning at Abide (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
This small group took advantage of the shade on a warm June morning at Abide (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Fr. Eric Roush gives Spiritual Direction at the 2017 Abide Conference (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Fr. Eric Roush gives Spiritual Direction at the 2017 Abide Conference (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Abide Participant T says it all! (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Abide Participant T says it all! (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Sharing the joy of Christ. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Sharing the joy of Christ. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Discussing the From and the For: Love one another. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Discussing the From and the For: Love one another. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
A quiet moment before Mass (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
A quiet moment before Mass (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr delivers his homily at Abide 2017 (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr delivers his homily at Abide 2017 (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Part of team during Mass at Abide (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Part of team during Mass at Abide (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Singing the praise of Jesus. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Singing the praise of Jesus. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

 

