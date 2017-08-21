Archbishop Broglio Issues Statement on Ship Collision Involving the USS John McCain

WASHINGTON, D.C. – His Excellency, the Most Reverend Timothy P. Broglio, J.C.D., Archbishop for the Military Services, USA, issued the following statement today on the ship collision involving the USS John McCain:

“Once again the shepherds and faithful of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, raise our voices in prayer for the deceased, injured, and remaining members of the crew of the USS John S. McCain, which collided with another ship last night. We pray for the repose of their souls and for the families who mourn such a tragic loss.

Mindful of those who defend the nation in troubled times and in danger, we renew our prayers for a just and lasting peace in the world.”

