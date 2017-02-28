Archbishop Dennis Schnurr Announces New President of St. Rita School for the Deaf

Evendale- With a unanimous vote from the Board of Limited Jurisdiction at St. Rita School for the Deaf, Archbishop Dennis Schnurr announces that Sr. Marianne Van Vurst, SC will be the new President of the St. Rita School effective immediately. Sr. Marianne was appointed the interim director for the 2016-2017 school year after Gregory Ernst, former Executive Director of St. Rita for 46 years announced his retirement in June of 2016.

“The Board and I are happy to have Sr. Marianne as the first President of St. Rita School for the Deaf. With her leadership and continued commitment, she will help St. Rita strategically face opportunities and challenges to secure the future endeavors of the school”, said Richard Meder, Board Chair.

Sr. Marianne has been involved with St. Rita School for the Deaf for over the past 20 years in several capacities including volunteer, board member and board chair. Sr. Marianne received her Master in Education from the University of Cincinnati and served as President and CEO of St. Joseph Home of Cincinnati for 25 years. Prior to St. Joseph Home, she worked at Springer School for 15 years with the last 7 years as Executive Director.

As the President, Sr. Marianne will be responsible for the overall management of the school including but not limited to policy development, strategic planning, and fundraising. She will work closely with the leadership team to ensure that St. Rita School for the Deaf will continue to be a visible and viable part of the Greater Cincinnati community.

About St. Rita School for the Deaf: St. Rita School for the Deaf, located in Evendale, Ohio has provided education for the deaf and hard of hearing since 1915. Today it is one of the only schools in the country of its kind- a private school with programs for infants and students who are deaf and hearing who need special methods of communication in a safe, value-oriented environment. St. Rita School offers educational and socialization programs to meet the individualized special needs of each child with access to a total communication environment so he/she is prepared for the same opportunities that we all hold to be most important in our society, an education, a family, a career, a full life.