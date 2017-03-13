Catholic Bracketology: Catholic Schools in the Tournament

It’s that time to fill out the brackets. Here’s a list of the Catholic Colleges and Universities in this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. There’s 12 possible schools (depending on Tuesday and Wednesday night) and the Archdiocese of Cincinnati has 2 teams represented.

In the East, the number 1 Seed is Villanova at (31-3) from Pennsylvania. They will play the 16th seed Mount Saint Mary’s (20-15) from Maryland. (If they win in the play in game)

The number 10th seed is Marquette at (19-13) from Wisconsin. They meet the number 7 seed South Carolina (22-10)

The number 11th seed is Providence at (21-12) from Rhode Island (If they win the play in game). They will face the number 6 seed Southern Methodist University at (30-4)

In the West, the number 1 seed is Gonzaga at (32-1) from Washington. They play the 16th seed South Dakota State (18-16)

The 5th seed in the west is Notre Dame at (25-9) from Indiana. They will meet the 12th seed Princeton (23-6)

The number 7 seed in the west is St. Mary’s at (28-4) from California. They will face the number 10 seed Virginia Commonwealth at (26-8)

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati’s own Xavier University Musketeers (an 11th seed) whose record of (21-13) will go up against the number 6 seed Maryland at (24-8)

In the Midwest, it’s the number 6 seed Creighton (25-9) from Nebraska meeting number 11 seed Rhode Island at (24-9)

The number 14 seed Iona (24-12) from New York faces the number 3 seed Oregon at (29-5)

In the South it’s the Archdiocese of Cincinnati’s own University of Dayton Flyer’s at (24-7) the 7th seed meeting the number 10 seed Wichita State at (30-4)

Finally in the south the number 9 seed Seton Hall (21-11) from New Jersey goes up against the 8th seed Arkansas at (25-9)