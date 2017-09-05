Catholic Charities Receives $730,000 Bequest

CINCINNATI – September 5, 2017 – Philanthropy was woven into the fabric of John and Joan Scahills’ lives. Their legacy of serving others will continue through a bequest of $730,000 that will advance Catholic Charities’ mission.

“Their Catholic faith was very important to them. They shared it by example in how they lived their lives. They knew that they had been blessed and they clearly wanted to help make a lasting difference for those less fortunate and those in need. This was a way for them to return the blessings the Lord had bestowed upon them,” said nephew Ed Ahlers.

Catholic Charities Director of Mission Advancement Dan Sarell said, “We are profoundly grateful. The Scahills’ bequest provides the inaugural gift to the new Perpetual Light Society of the Father Francis Gressle Guild. The Gressle Guild is a legacy giving society. Within the guild, the Perpetual Light Society recognizes legacy gifts over $250,000.”

Joan served on the Board of Xavier University’s Mardi Gras Committee, Freedom Foundation, Cincinnati Bar Association Auxiliary, Cincinnati Symphony Club, Merrymaker Dance Club and Town Club. She was also Chairman of the Cincinnati’s Art Museum Gallery Aides and Volunteer Advisory Council. In addition, Joan was a member of the Cincinnati Women’s Club, and the English Speaking Union. John, better known as Jack, was active on a pro bono basis with the Volunteer Lawyers for the Poor Foundation. He was a member of the University Club, Cincinnati Art Museum, the Taft Museum, Cincinnati Bar Association and the Merrymaker Dance and Town Club.

They met later in life after both establishing successful careers. John was a Cincinnati Assistant Solicitor for 20 years and represented the City of Cincinnati’s negotiation of the sale of Crosley Field, Queensgate and the land for the development of the riverfront, particularly the Reds Cinergy ballpark. He served as Assistant Attorney General of Ohio.

Joan worked as a Financial Analyst for the General Electric Company. She was considered a career woman before that term became fashionable and had the distinction of being the first woman in all of GE, to be selected for and graduate from, their three-year executive financial training program. This resulted in Joan becoming the first woman from Evendale’s finance department to advance to management.

Including Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio in your will ensures that the tradition of compassionate service to the poor and vulnerable continues from generation to generation. A bequest is easy, flexible, and you can designate your gift for general or specific purposes. Bequests are exempt from federal estate taxes, and different legacy plans have specific advantages. Consult your attorney or financial adviser to find the right planned gift for you. To learn more about legacy giving, visit www.ccswoh.org.

