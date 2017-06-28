Catholic Charities Served Nearly 30,000 More People

CINCINNATI – June 28, 2017 – Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio Annual Report details how the agency served 120,000 people across 11 counties last year. This is almost a 31% increase from the prior year in people assisted by the agency.

“We celebrated the Jubilee Year of Mercy by expanding our reach and introducing new programs like Food for All funded initially by the Archdioceses’ One Faith, One Hope, One Love Campaign,” said Ted Bergh. “We resettled more refugees last year than we have in recent memory and brought the Parent Project to families in Butler County.”

The Annual Report which is available online now at http://www.ccswoh.orgincludes the following highlights:

• 92 cents out of every dollar was spent directly on programs.

• 3,324 volunteers gave 206,373 hours of service.

• 5,410 were comforted from children and adults participating in Incredible Years and Parenting Classes to Mental Health Counseling and Caregiver support groups.

• 61,665 were fed largely by the Second Harvest Food Bank in Springfield and Food for All in counties east of Cincinnati.

About Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio

For more than 100 years, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio has served the poor, protected the vulnerable and welcomed the stranger regardless of faith. Our mission to enlighten, serve and empower is enabled by the generosity of donors and volunteers. A United Way Agency Partner, Catholic Charities brings hope to more than 120,000 people. Visit http://www.ccswoh.org to learn more.

