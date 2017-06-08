More than $2 million allocated for tuition aid

More than $2 million in Catholic school tuition assistance has been allocated for the coming academic year, funded by benefactors of the historic One Faith, One Hope, One Love campaign conducted in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati by the Catholic Community Foundation.

In all, 2,174 offers were extended for elementary and high school assistance, amounting to $1,983,500. Of those, 2,058 have been accepted, for a total of $1,877,250 and an acceptance rate of 94.7%. Individual student awards range from $250 to $1,000.

The 2017-18 academic year will be the first for the permanent program of needs-based tuition aid. The fund is supervised by the Catholic Education Foundation for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati (CEF). An independent third party, Facts Management, vetted the applications.

Tuition money will be paid directly to individual schools in September after the beneficiary students’ enrollments are confirmed.

CEF’s board previously approved another $200,000 in extraordinary awards for 2017-18. That money will go to families experiencing dire emergencies as determined by individual principals, and to qualifying families that have moved into our area since last spring’s application deadline.

For more information about the One Faith, One Hope, One Love campaign, go to 1faith1hope1love.org