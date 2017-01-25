Home»Home Page»Celebrating 50 years of Music at Our Lady of Lourdes

Celebrating 50 years of Music at Our Lady of Lourdes

clark1Our Lady of Lourdes Music Director, Carol Westerfield Clark began playing the organ 50 years ago at Our Lady of Lourdes when she was just 14 years old.

The parish staff/parish community recognized her for this accomplishment after the 11:00 mass on Sunday, January 22, 2017.

After Mass there was a small reception at Our Lady of Lourdes.

Carol Westerfield Clark has devoted so much time, talent, and energy to create the wonderful music heard at Our Lady of Lourdes.clark2

