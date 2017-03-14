Eight Ursuline students accepted into TAP MD program

In class of 48 students, Ursuline students recognized in prestigious career exploring program.

Cincinnati, OH – Ursuline Academy announced that eight juniors who have recently been accepted into the TAP MD program: Lynn Ahrens of Blue Ash, Nadia Alam of Montgomery, Bridgette Foos of Symmes Township, Caroline Hogan of Montgomery, Julia Lotterer of Beckett Ridge, Kendra Polson of Mason, Yasmeen Quadri of West Chester, and Sydney Robinson of Loveland. The Ursuline students are eight of the 48 students in the prestigious program which receives student applications from all over the tri-state region.

TAP MD is sponsored by the Greater Cincinnati Health Council and is a career exploring program for high school students selected by school teachers and counselors. Students must be strong academically (29 ACT and/or 1300 SAT), motivated, mature, dependable, and have a positive attitude. The program focuses on students who have not yet decided upon a career choice.

The objectives of the Council’s TAP MD program are to find “untapped” and talented high school students, encourage their entry into a career in medicine, and increase the number of future Tristate urban and rural physicians.

“TAP MD offers students a wonderful opportunity to learn about potential careers,” Ursuline President, Ms. Sharon Redmond, said. “The experiences these students have are truly beneficial as they begin to think about college and careers. We’re very proud that so many Ursuline students will be participating in this year and we’re excited for them to share their experiences with our community.”

The goal of TAP MD is that over 50 percent of participants pursue a career in medicine. In the fifth year of the program, 2015, 91% of the participants indicated that they planned to pursue medical school.