Hurricane Harvey: How to Help

The Bishops of Texas have issued a list of Catholic charities helping in rescue and recovery following the devastating impact of Saturday’s hurricane and the ongoing flooding in the state.

They emphasize that cash contributions are their greatest need. National organizations, including Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), are collecting funds, but donations can also be made directly to the dioceses affected, or to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul chapters working in those dioceses.

The bishops say that money given to any group based outside of the coastal or inland areas suffering storm or flood damage will go to assist evacuees, or will be sent on to other dioceses more affected by the hurricane.

Their list follows a brief overview of national and regional charities.

Local, National, and Site-Specific Charities

National Charities:

Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) is the official domestic relief agency of the U.S. Catholic Church. Your donation to CCUSA’s Disaster fund supports disaster response and recovery efforts including direct assistance, rebuilding, and health care services. CCUSA has set up a web page and phone app for donors. To donate online, go to

https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/CCUSADISASTER

To donate by phone, text CCUSADISASTER to 71777

The National Council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s Disaster Services Corp. (DSC) responds to floods, wildfires, tornadoes, and other events throughout the country. To donate online, go to

https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E135450&id=21

The GL Code should say “General Disaster Domestic” and the Solicitation code should say “Hurricane Harvey”

Site-Specific Charities

List provided by the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops

Diocese of Amarillo: donate to Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle Diocese of Austin: donate to Catholic Charities of Central Texas

Diocese of Beaumont: donate to Network for Good

Diocese of Brownsville: donate to Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley

Diocese of Corpus Christi: donate to Catholic Charities in Corpus Christi

Diocese of Dallas: donate to Catholic Charities of Dallas

Diocese of El Paso: Checks payable to the Diocese of El Paso can be sent to P.O. Box 17993, El Paso, TX 79917. Please write “Hurricane Harvey” on the memo line

Diocese of Fort Worth: donate to Catholic Charities of Fort Worth

Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston: donate to: Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Diocese of Laredo: donate to the Diocese of Laredo

Diocese of Lubbock: donate to Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock.

Diocese of San Angelo: donate to Catholic Charities of Odessa, 2500 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX 79761

Archdiocese of San Antonio: donate to Catholic Charities Archdiocese of San Antonio, Inc.

Diocese of Tyler: donate to Catholic Charities Diocese of Tyler

Diocese of Victoria: Checks payable to Diocese of Victoria may be mailed to 1505 E. Mesquite Ln, Victoria, TX 77901. Write “Hurricane Harvey” on the memo line.