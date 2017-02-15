Home»Home Page»LaSalle High School Hosts Military Veterans Appreciation Day

LaSalle High School Hosts Military Veterans Appreciation Day

/ / 7
0
Shares
Pinterest Google+

lasalleveterans3On Monday, February 13, 6 La Salle alumni discussed their military experience with current Government and other social studies classes. The Q&A sessions were approximately 30 minutes and covered topics such as personal experiences in combat, transition between military and home life, and how their military experience affected their home and work life. Military experiences covered the Vietnam conflict, the Gulf War, Middle East conflicts, and contemporary military conflicts. Thank you to the following panelists who participated in this discussion:
Bob Alexander ’64, U.S. Navy 1966-70

Tim Burda ’64, U.S. Army 1967-69

Dominic Lanzillotta ’06, U.S. Army 2011-16

Matt Louis ’87, Lt. Colonel, Retired U.S. Army, 1987-2012

Bill Rocklin ’64, U.S. Air Force 1964-68

Tim Waechter ’64, U.S. Army 1969-72

Bill Effler ’64, U.S. Army

On Wednesday February 15th, LaSalle Hosted Military Veterans Appreciation Day. Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Military Archdiocese, Bishop Joseph Binzer from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, and many veterans were in attendance.

Media meets with Archbishop Broglio of the Military Archdiocese. (Courtesy Photo)
Media meets with Archbishop Broglio of the Military Archdiocese. (Courtesy Photo)
Several Tuskagee Airman were in attendance at LaSalle's Military Appreciation Day. (Courtesy Photo)
Several Tuskagee Airman were in attendance at LaSalle’s Military Veterans Appreciation Day. (Courtesy Photo)
Arhcbishop Broglio (right) and Bishop Binzer (left). (courtesy Photo)
Arhcbishop Broglio (left) and Bishop Binzer (right). (Courtesy Photo)
LaSalle Military Appreciation Day Mass (Courtesy Photo)
LaSalle Military Appreciation Day Mass (Courtesy Photo)
LaSalle High School hosted Military Appreciation Day (Courtesy Photo)
LaSalle High School hosted Military Veterans Appreciation Day (Courtesy Photo)
Tags:
Previous post

Cardinal Burke presides over trial investigating Guam archbishop

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Related Posts

Carroll High School at Signing Day 2017
broglio
lasalleretreat2
lourdes