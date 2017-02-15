LaSalle High School Hosts Military Veterans Appreciation Day

On Monday, February 13, 6 La Salle alumni discussed their military experience with current Government and other social studies classes. The Q&A sessions were approximately 30 minutes and covered topics such as personal experiences in combat, transition between military and home life, and how their military experience affected their home and work life. Military experiences covered the Vietnam conflict, the Gulf War, Middle East conflicts, and contemporary military conflicts. Thank you to the following panelists who participated in this discussion:

Bob Alexander ’64, U.S. Navy 1966-70

Tim Burda ’64, U.S. Army 1967-69

Dominic Lanzillotta ’06, U.S. Army 2011-16

Matt Louis ’87, Lt. Colonel, Retired U.S. Army, 1987-2012

Bill Rocklin ’64, U.S. Air Force 1964-68

Tim Waechter ’64, U.S. Army 1969-72

Bill Effler ’64, U.S. Army

On Wednesday February 15th, LaSalle Hosted Military Veterans Appreciation Day. Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Military Archdiocese, Bishop Joseph Binzer from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, and many veterans were in attendance.