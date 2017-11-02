Mercy McAuley FAQ on new President and Principal hiring

Now that the Mercy McAuley leadership has been named, what happens to the current principal and staff?

All current faculty and staff of both Mother of Mercy and McAuley high schools will remain in place through the 2017-2018 school year. As the new leaders come on board, they will assess and determine a staffing plan based on the size of the student body and academic needs for the 2018-19 school year.

Who was on the hiring/interviewing committee?

Members of the Transition Committee and the Mercy McAuley Board of Directors (both are listed below) provided a local perspective into the selection, interviewing and hiring process. Sisters of Mercy leadership provided input throughout the process and on the final candidate selection.

Mercy McAuley Transition Committee

• Tom Otten, committee chair

• Cindy Costello, assistant director of ministry for the Sisters of Mercy

• Wayne Morse, former director of school planning for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati; retired executive from Procter & Gamble

• Denise Krueger, a member of the Board of Mercy Education Collaborative of Cincinnati; professor at Mount St. Joseph University

• Kathy Schnier, retired Mother of Mercy English Department chair and English teacher

Mercy McAuley Board of Directors

• Deborah Kern, RSM (Mother of Mercy High School, ’72), Community Leadership Team, Sisters of Mercy – South Central Community

• Jane Sprankel, director of ministry for the Sisters of Mercy

• Jack Bartley, COO/CFO, Sisters of Mercy – South Central Community

How many people applied for these positions?

More than 60 local and national applicants applied for these positions.

Why were these the best candidates?

Of utmost importance, we wanted a principal and a president who put the students first, with their main focus to provide outstanding leadership for the young women of Mercy McAuley High School, and continue the Mercy charism that is central to a Mercy education. Strong consideration was given to the aspects and traits identified through faculty input and research completed in June and July 2017. A connection to Mother of Mercy and McAuley was also taken into consideration.

Looking at all that both Connie and Patty have accomplished, they are the embodiment of Mercy education core values: faith, compassion, service, leadership, and excellence. As women who have spent their lives and careers in leadership roles that reflect their Sisters of Mercy heritage, they will lead Mercy McAuley students by example.

When do they start?

Patty Ragio assumes a part-time role as president beginning November 1, 2017, moving into a full-time role on April 1, 2018. Connie Kampschmidt becomes principal of Mercy McAuley on July 1, 2018.

Why is the new principal waiting so long to start?



The contract year for the 2018-19 school year begins on July 1, 2018, which is why that date was chosen as her start date.

Why are both the president and principal Mother of Mercy alumnae?

Each position was filled by the person we believe best exemplifies the Mercy charism at the heart of their leadership and who filled our very high requirements to bring the strong academics, arts, & faith and co-curricular activities of both Mother of Mercy and McAuley together in one school.

For information on the new President and Principal of Mercy McAuley High School, click here