Sisters of Mercy Announce New President Principal of Mercy McAuley High School

After a national search, the Sisters of Mercy announce the appointment of the new president and the new principal of Mercy McAuley High School, who will work in tandem to continue the sisters’ rich heritage of providing young women in Cincinnati with a Catholic Mercy education. These leaders will guide the launch of the new Mercy McAuley High School in fall 2018, taking the already strong academic, athletic and arts programs of Mother of Mercy and McAuley high schools to even greater heights.

Patty Ragio will serve as the president of Mercy McAuley High School. A graduate of Mother of Mercy High School, Ragio has served in a variety of education and non-profit development roles for the past 25 years, including vice president of institutional advancement at Mount St. Joseph University, senior director of development at the University of Cincinnati Foundation, and most recently, executive director of corporate engagement at the University of Cincinnati.

“My Mercy education had a tremendously positive, lasting impact on my life and made me the person I am. It is one of the reasons why I’ve taken this position,” Ragio stated. “My vision for Mercy McAuley High School is to provide the best, most excellent Mercy education that distinctly sets us apart from other school choices.”

“I intend to honor the Sisters of Mercy legacy that I’ve experienced. I’ll be empathetic and challenging in a positive way. I believe we should train our students for the future but do our best to honor the past. I intend to lead this organization so that Mercy McAuley High School becomes the best, most innovative Catholic girls’ school in our region.”

As president, Ragio will oversee the advancement of both academic and extra-curricular activities that promote Mercy education, Catholic faith formation, and the school’s core values inspired by Sisters of Mercy founder Catherine McAuley: faith, compassion, service, leadership, and excellence. She also will work collaboratively with the Board of Directors and Sisters of Mercy.

Connie Kampschmidt will serve as principal of Mercy McAuley High School. Kampschmidt, also a graduate of Mother of Mercy High School, has been the assistant principal at McAuley High School since 1992, overseeing curriculum, student discipline, faculty hiring and evaluation, and operational activities and assisting in building expansions and renovations. Prior to that, she spent 14 years as an instructor at the University of Cincinnati. Kampschmidt started her career as a teacher, coach and athletic director at Villa Madonna Academy. As principal, Kampschmidt will help to build the culture of the new Mercy McAuley, overseeing renovations, identifying experiential learning opportunities that balance 21st century education with a deep Catholic identity, and building relationships with students and faculty.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to be part of the leadership that will ensure Mercy education in Cincinnati for a long, long time,” Kampschmidt said. “My vision for Mercy McAuley is an innovative school where every student can succeed and become someone who makes a difference in the world.”

“The selection of these candidates was made with a dual-priority focus on providing outstanding leadership for the young women of Mercy McAuley High School, and continuing the Mercy charism that is central to a Mercy education,” said Sister Jane Hotstream, president, Sisters of Mercy – South Central Community.

“Both Ms. Ragio and Ms. Kampschmidt exceeded the criteria we sought to meet in appointing these important roles,” said Tom Otten, chairman of the Mercy McAuley Transition Committee and retired principal of Elder High School. “In addition to their deep experience and accomplishments, we feel confident in their ability to create culture—bridging programs that will bring both schools’ communities together and foster an even greater sense of sisterhood. They both have deep respect for the rich and illustrious histories, achievements and contributions of both Mother of Mercy and McAuley high schools, and how those factors should influence the development of Mercy McAuley.”

Ragio assumes her role as president part-time, beginning today, November 1, moving into a full-time role on April 1, 2018. Kampschmidt becomes principal on July 1, 2018. All current faculty and staff of both schools will remain in place through the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

Mercy McAuley High School, a new all-girls Catholic high school sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, will open at 6000 Oakwood Avenue in College Hill in the fall of 2018. The new school will bring together the very best of two outstanding and well-known schools – Mother of Mercy and McAuley – and will propel their exceptional academic, athletic and arts programs to even greater heights. Its innovative academics focus on empowerment, personalized growth and experiential learning opportunities. Mercy McAuley High School is centered in the Mercy charism and the Catholic values of faith, compassion, service, leadership and excellence.

