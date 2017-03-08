Rite of Election: Our Lady of The Immaculate Conception Dayton

The Rite of Election closes the Period of the Catechumenate. This rite was held at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Dayton, and St. Peter in Chains Cathedral on Sunday, March 5, 2017. At this rite, upon the testimony of sponsors and catechists and the catechumens’ affirmation of their intention to join the Church, the Church makes its “election” of these catechumens to receive the Sacraments of Initiation. In the presence of the Archbishop, they inscribed their names in the Book of the Elect at the cathedral as a pledge of fidelity. Now the catechumens are called “the elect’ or “the illuminandi” (“those who will be enlightened”). They now begin a Period of Purification and Enlightenment — the final, intense preparation for the reception of the Sacraments of Initiation. On the next five Sundays of Lent, three scrutinies (rites for self-searching and repentance) and the presentations of the Creed and Lord’s Prayer take place. This period concludes with the celebration of the Sacraments of Initiation at the Easter Vigil.

Below are some pictures (Photos by Jeff Unroe) from the Rite of Election held at Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church in Dayton. In the April Edition of The Catholic Telegraph, there will be a story about this wonderful day in the history of the Church.

